Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian gospel artiste Alex Acheampong has released a new single titled ‘ABC’, featuring award-winning gospel singer Diana Hamilton.
The song is now available on all major streaming platforms worldwide.
The release serves as a prelude to Alex Acheampong’s annual concert, Emmanuel Praise, scheduled for Sunday, May 24, in Reading, United Kingdom.
The event is expected to feature Diana Hamilton, Joyce Blessing and other gospel acts.
‘ABC’ is an uplifting gospel track that blends Alex Acheampong’s vocals, songwriting and composition with Diana Hamilton’s delivery, carrying a message of hope, faith and God’s miraculous works.
“This song is a testimony. Having Diana Hamilton on ‘ABC’ was God-ordained. We pray it blesses everyone who listens,” he said.
The song was produced by Shadrack Yawson, also known as Sharr, and is accompanied by an official video now available on Alex Acheampong’s YouTube channel.
Alex Acheampong is known for gospel songs such as Emmanuel, Aka Sima, Babylon and Ebebam, and continues to build a growing audience in Ghana and beyond.
Readers can click here to listen to his tracks. Socials: @AlexAcheampongOfficial
Latest Stories
-
Tsonam Akpeloo named speaker at 2026 Harvard Africa Development Conference
14 minutes
-
Fidelity Bank expands Orange Impact Initiative with new school projects in Tema and Assin Wurakese
17 minutes
-
Minority faults High Court ruling on OSP prosecutions, says it’s a ‘complete mistake’
44 minutes
-
Government releases funds to clear scholarship arrears for Ghanaian students in UK
45 minutes
-
Publican AI: Traders suspend strike after talks with government
45 minutes
-
Alex Acheampong drops new single ‘ABC’ featuring Diana Hamilton
48 minutes
-
Gov’t moves to protect fans, athletes from trafficking ahead of 2026 World Cup
53 minutes
-
IMF maintains Ghana’s 4.8% growth forecast amid global uncertainty
56 minutes
-
Supreme Court @150: Legal education must be focused on quality more than on numbers – Sophia Akuffo
57 minutes
-
Asiedu Nketiah urges government to ensure the completion of Afari Military Hospital
58 minutes
-
US Ambassador calls for stronger athlete protection ahead of 2026 World Cup
58 minutes
-
NPRA dismisses claims CEO doubled salary, cites pre-approved pay adjustment
1 hour
-
ECG completes Lashibi substation upgrade ahead of schedule
1 hour
-
WHO applauds Mahama for Free Primary Healthcare policy
1 hour
-
Kassena-Nankana West DCE rallies stakeholders to boost revenue generation
1 hour