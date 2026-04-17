Alex Acheampong drops new single ‘ABC’ featuring Diana Hamilton

Ghanaian gospel artiste Alex Acheampong has released a new single titled ‘ABC’, featuring award-winning gospel singer Diana Hamilton.

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms worldwide.

The release serves as a prelude to Alex Acheampong’s annual concert, Emmanuel Praise, scheduled for Sunday, May 24, in Reading, United Kingdom.

The event is expected to feature Diana Hamilton, Joyce Blessing and other gospel acts.

‘ABC’ is an uplifting gospel track that blends Alex Acheampong’s vocals, songwriting and composition with Diana Hamilton’s delivery, carrying a message of hope, faith and God’s miraculous works.

“This song is a testimony. Having Diana Hamilton on ‘ABC’ was God-ordained. We pray it blesses everyone who listens,” he said.

The song was produced by Shadrack Yawson, also known as Sharr, and is accompanied by an official video now available on Alex Acheampong’s YouTube channel.

Alex Acheampong is known for gospel songs such as Emmanuel, Aka Sima, Babylon and Ebebam, and continues to build a growing audience in Ghana and beyond.

Readers can click here to listen to his tracks. Socials: @AlexAcheampongOfficial

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