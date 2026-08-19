Alex Acheampong features Celestine Donkor on new gospel single ‘Afa’

Gospel music lovers in Ghana and beyond have something to look forward to as composer and songwriter Alex Acheampong prepares to release his latest single, ‘Afa’, featuring renowned gospel vocalist Celestine Donkor.

The song, set for release across all digital platforms on Friday, 20th August, 2026, is a bold recommendation of God to the religious fraternity, with a message centered on the countless opportunities that come with accepting Him.

According to Alex, the inspiration behind the track was drawn from his personal walk with God.

“When you accept God, doors open. Marriage, travels, divine connections, peace, so many things follow. ‘Afa’ is simply my way of telling the world, ‘Come and see what God can do.’ If you try Him, you won’t be disappointed,” he said.

The song title ‘Afa’ is an Akan expression which means “it has worked” or “it’s a done deal.”

It reinforces the biblical principle of putting God first and trusting Him to make one's life expectations fall in place.

The track blends Alex’s signature songwriting prowess with a catchy rhythmic structure and contemporary vibes that will resonate with both church audiences and mainstream listeners.

With Celestine Donkor’s powerful vocals layered in, the song showcases the strength of two great creative minds coming together.

“This song is a testimony. It’s going to bless homes, and I’m honoured to be part of it,” Celestine Donkor said.

She added, "I've always been a lover of SDA music and musicians, hence, my excitement for this project"

‘Afa’ by Alex Acheampong featuring Celestine Donkor, will be available for streaming and download on all platforms.

Alex Acheampong is, meanwhile, set for Ghana's version of his much-anticipated Emmanuel Praise Concert in December.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.