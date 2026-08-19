Alex Acheampong features Celestine Donkor on new gospel single ‘Afa’

Audio By Carbonatix
Gospel music lovers in Ghana and beyond have something to look forward to as composer and songwriter Alex Acheampong prepares to release his latest single, ‘Afa’, featuring renowned gospel vocalist Celestine Donkor.
The song, set for release across all digital platforms on Friday, 20th August, 2026, is a bold recommendation of God to the religious fraternity, with a message centered on the countless opportunities that come with accepting Him.
According to Alex, the inspiration behind the track was drawn from his personal walk with God.
“When you accept God, doors open. Marriage, travels, divine connections, peace, so many things follow. ‘Afa’ is simply my way of telling the world, ‘Come and see what God can do.’ If you try Him, you won’t be disappointed,” he said.
The song title ‘Afa’ is an Akan expression which means “it has worked” or “it’s a done deal.”
It reinforces the biblical principle of putting God first and trusting Him to make one's life expectations fall in place.
The track blends Alex’s signature songwriting prowess with a catchy rhythmic structure and contemporary vibes that will resonate with both church audiences and mainstream listeners.
With Celestine Donkor’s powerful vocals layered in, the song showcases the strength of two great creative minds coming together.
“This song is a testimony. It’s going to bless homes, and I’m honoured to be part of it,” Celestine Donkor said.
She added, "I've always been a lover of SDA music and musicians, hence, my excitement for this project"
‘Afa’ by Alex Acheampong featuring Celestine Donkor, will be available for streaming and download on all platforms.
Alex Acheampong is, meanwhile, set for Ghana's version of his much-anticipated Emmanuel Praise Concert in December.
Latest Stories
-
AMA orders aboboyaa, tricycles to install reflectors, avoid major highways
2 minutes
-
GACC flags persistent corruption risks despite progress in 2025
10 minutes
-
Stalled reforms, funding gaps weakening Ghana’s anti-corruption fight – GACC
11 minutes
-
Mahama deserves praise for creating Youth Development Ministry – Osman Ayariga
15 minutes
-
Shea butter industry losing millions to raw shea nut to exports – Shea Butter Employers Association
15 minutes
-
Youth health and wellbeing must remain central to national development – Osman Ayariga
17 minutes
-
‘I’ll have onerous bail terms in your brain’ – Sammy Gyamfi fires back at Afenyo-Markin
23 minutes
-
Education Minister calls for urgent focus on basic education as infrastructure gaps persist
23 minutes
-
Audit Service recovers GH¢24.95m in unearned salaries, irregular payments – GACC
30 minutes
-
Nobody is saying there haven’t been losses, but be factual about it – Sammy Gyamfi to critics
32 minutes
-
Santasi commercial drivers park vehicles to protest arrests over GH¢1 fare increase
41 minutes
-
Ghana’s anti-corruption gains threatened by weak enforcement, funding gaps – GACC
42 minutes
-
Kontomire has higher nutritional value than spinach, broccoli – Dietician
44 minutes
-
OSP saves GH¢5.73bn, secures seven convictions in 2025 – GACC
44 minutes
-
GoldBod did not cause BoG’s $1.7bn loss – Sammy Gyamfi challenges IMF claims
50 minutes