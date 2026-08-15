Alleged injunction against NPP Ashanti regional polls “invalid” – Committee Chairperson

The Ashanti Regional Executive Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed reports of a court injunction halting the regional executive polls, describing the document in circulation as invalid and of no legal effect.

The Chairperson of the committee, Madam Rita Talata Asobayire, disclosed this while speaking to Adom News on Saturday at Jubilee Park in Kumasi, where voting is currently underway.

According to her, although claims of an injunction have been made, the election committee mandated to conduct the polls was not properly named in the court documents.

Madam Asobayire, a former police officer, questioned the validity of the alleged court order.

“I was a police officer, and I can tell you that this was not an injunction because they didn’t include the election committee in the injunction letter,” she stated.

She explained that for any court order to be binding, it must be duly served on the specific body mandated to conduct the elections.

“Those who secured the injunction failed to include the election committee in the service of the court letter. That alone makes it invalid as far as this committee is concerned,” she added.

The committee chair stressed that the committee has not defied any court order and has not been served with any valid legal directive to halt the process.

“The committee has not been served with any valid court order. Therefore, preparations toward the Ashanti Regional Executive elections are still ongoing,” she said.

To ensure law and order, Madam Asobayire disclosed that over 500 police personnel have been deployed to the voting centre and other key locations in the region.

Madam Asobayire urged aspirants, their supporters, and delegates to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the exercise.

“I am appealing to all aspirants and their supporters to ensure that peace and order are maintained. We want this election to be free, fair, and transparent. Let us avoid any act that will bring the name of the party into disrepute,” she said.

She also called on party members to disregard what she described as misinformation aimed at causing confusion and to remain calm as the committee works to deliver credible elections.

The NPP is holding regional executive elections across the country to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the party at the regional level.

The Ashanti Region, considered the NPP’s stronghold, has one of the largest delegate bases and is expected to record keen contests for positions including Regional Chairman, Secretary, Organiser, and Women’s and Youth Organisers.

1,020 delegates are set to elect a team tasked with rebuilding the party and leading its 2028 comeback campaign.

A total of 34 aspirants are contesting 11 executive positions, with the Regional Chairmanship race between Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA, and Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu drawing particular attention.

Party officials say a successful and peaceful election in Ashanti will be critical to strengthening grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2028 general elections.

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