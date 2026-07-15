Alogboshie flood death toll rises to nine after another body recovered

The Assembly Member for the Abofo Electoral Area in Alogboshie in Greater Accra, James Akogo, has confirmed the recovery of another body following the devastating June 29 floods, raising the community's death toll to nine.

Parts of Alogboshie and other communities in the Greater Accra Region were hit by severe flooding following hours of heavy rainfall on June 29.

The floods submerged homes and businesses, displaced residents, and swept away several people.

Speaking to JoyNews, Mr Akogo said the body was found today July 15, but was in such a badly decomposed state that it was impossible to immediately determine the victim's sex.

"We have discovered another body today after the June 29 floods. The body is in a very bad state, so I can't even tell whether it is male or female," he said.

He said officers from the Ghana Police Service assisted in conveying the body to the morgue for preservation and identification.

Mr. Akogo also commended the government and the area's Member of Parliament for deploying military personnel to dredge the Odaw drain following the disaster.

"I want to thank our Member of Parliament and the government for bringing in the military to dredge the Odaw drain," he stated.

According to the Assembly Member, 16 people were initially reported missing in the Alogboshie community after the floods.

"Sixteen people were recorded missing. Eight bodies had already been recovered, and with the latest discovery, the number of people confirmed dead has risen to nine," he said.

Mr Akogo described the tragedy as the worst disaster he has witnessed in his lifetime.

"I was born and bred here, and I have never experienced anything like this before. It is very painful," he said.

He said the emotional toll has been overwhelming, making it difficult for him to visit affected families.

"I can't even move from house to house to see the faces of the affected people because I feel so bad. Sixteen people missing and nine dead is not something anyone wants to write about."

He added that beyond the loss of lives, the floods caused extensive destruction to homes and property.

Mr Akogo revealed that some residents have nicknamed him the "mortuary man" because of the role he has played in assisting with the recovery efforts.

"My people now call me the 'mortuary man' because I have been helping to carry the bodies to the morgue. After that, the families have to come and identify their loved ones. It has been very difficult for all of us," he said.

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