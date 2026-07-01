Unidentified body retrieved at Alogboshie after Accra floods

A yet-to-be-identified body has been retrieved in the Alogboshie area of Accra following the heavy rains and flooding that affected parts of Accra.

The body was discovered on Wednesday, July 1, after floodwaters began receding in parts of the community.

The circumstances leading to the person’s death remain unclear, although the discovery comes in the aftermath of Monday’s downpour, which triggered severe flooding across several parts of Accra, leaving roads submerged, homes inundated and commuters stranded for hours.

The body remains at the scene awaiting the arrival of police officers with a body bag to convey it to the mortuary.

This adds to the 12 deaths confirmed by the Ghana National Fire Service from the floods.

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