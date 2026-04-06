Armed men reportedly storm Adjen Kotoku Onion Market amid tensions

Audio By Carbonatix
Tensions have escalated at the Adjen Kotoku onion market after armed men from a rival faction allegedly stormed the facility in an attempt to take control of operations.
The incident is reportedly linked to growing allegations of political interference in the management of the market, raising concerns among traders over rising insecurity.
The development also follows reports that trucks transporting onions to Ghana have been blocked in Nigeria, in what is believed to be a retaliatory action linked to an earlier dispute involving some Ghanaian traders.
Speaking to Citi News, spokesperson for the Onion Sellers Association, Mustapha Sulemana Talimu, called for urgent government intervention to prevent further escalation of the situation.
“As I speak, they are with guns… they said they don’t want anybody in the market,” he said.
He added that earlier efforts to resolve the dispute were not sustained, leading to renewed tensions.
Traders at the market have appealed for swift security intervention to restore calm and ensure the continuous supply of onions to local markets.
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