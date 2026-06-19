ASEC Executive Director named among world’s top 10 most-read energy thought leaders

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Director of the Africa Sustainable Energy Centre (ASEC), Ing. Justice Ohene-Akoto, has been recognised among the world’s top 10 most-read energy thought leaders in the 2025 illuminem Energy Thought Leaders Ranking.
The prestigious ranking, compiled by illuminem, a leading global sustainability and energy platform with more than 700,000 professional readers worldwide, honours individuals whose ideas, research and thought leadership are shaping global conversations on energy security, sustainability, climate action and the energy transition.
Ing. Ohene-Akoto joins an influential list of global energy experts, including Chairman of the MENA Hydrogen Alliance, Frank Wouters; World Energy Council Co-Chair Jeremy Bentham; World Energy Council Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer Angela Wilkinson; and Nicola de Blasio of Harvard University’s Belfer Center.
The recognition highlights the growing impact of African voices in global energy discourse and places the Ghanaian energy expert among a select group helping to influence policy discussions and industry thinking at a time of rising global energy demand and increasing pressure to accelerate decarbonisation efforts.
Reacting to the recognition, Ing. Ohene-Akoto described the achievement as a reflection of the collective efforts of ASEC and its partners across the continent.
“I am deeply honoured by this recognition. It reflects not only my work but the collective efforts of the Africa Sustainable Energy Centre and our partners across the continent who are committed to advancing sustainable, affordable, reliable and inclusive energy solutions for Africa,” he said.
He stressed the need for African-led approaches to the continent’s energy transition, noting that Africa’s development priorities must remain central to global energy discussions.
“Africa’s energy transition must be driven by African realities and African solutions. We have a unique opportunity to simultaneously expand energy access, drive industrialisation and achieve sustainable development while contributing meaningfully to global climate goals,” he added.
Under his leadership, ASEC has grown into one of Africa’s leading independent energy think tanks, focusing on research, policy advocacy, stakeholder engagement and thought leadership on critical energy and climate issues.
The organisation has spearheaded several initiatives, including the Africa Sustainable Energy Dialogue, the Africa Energy Outlook, energy sector reform programmes, clean cooking solutions and the application of artificial intelligence in energy systems.
Industry observers say the recognition comes at a critical moment as countries across the world seek solutions to growing energy security concerns, rising electricity demand and the challenge of balancing affordability with sustainability.
With more than 600 million Africans still lacking access to electricity, experts believe the continent will remain central to global conversations on energy equity, infrastructure investment and sustainable development.
The recognition of Ing. Ohene-Akoto, they say, reflects both his personal contributions to the energy sector and the increasing prominence of ASEC as a platform for evidence-based policy discussions shaping Africa’s energy future.
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