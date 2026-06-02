Asutifi Rural Bank rebounds with GH¢3.5m profit as it transitions into a community bank

Asutifi Rural Bank PLC has achieved a financial turnaround for the 2025 financial year, posting a profit before tax of GHS 3,591,004. This represents a remarkable recovery from the huge loss of GHS 2,054,164 recorded in 2024.

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors at the bank’s 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Acherensua in the Ahafo Region, Board Chairman Gyabaa Anane described the performance as a testament to the management's aggressive income-generation strategies and stringent cost-containment measures.

The bank's return to profitability marks a deliberate departure from an over-reliance on government securities toward robust customer lending, a pivot triggered by declining treasury bill yields. This strategic shift is reflected across all key performance indicators.

The turnaround is highlighted by the 274.8% reversal in profitability, moving from the 2024 loss into a substantial 2025 profit. Driven by this new direction, total loans and advances increased by 31.7%, growing from GHS 18.09 million in 2024 to GHS 23.83 million in 2025.

Concurrently, the bank expanded its risk cushions, raising IFRS 9 impairment allowances by 17.6% from GHS 3,451,110 to GHS 4,057,485. The overall financial recovery also helped pull the bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio upward by 7.53 percentage points, improving from negative 8.88% in 2024 to negative 1.35% in 2025.

The macroeconomic environment stabilised gradually throughout 2025, offering a mix of easing inflationary pressures and lower treasury yields. Asutifi Rural Bank capitalised on this by expanding its core intermediation function and significantly scaling its loan portfolio.

Despite the strong revenue performance, the bank is prioritising long-term stability over short-term earnings. In compliance with IFRS 9, forward-looking impairment allowances were increased to reflect a more prudent recognition of expected credit losses.

Furthermore, provisioning under the Bank of Ghana guidelines reached GHS 4,381,188, which exceeded IFRS provisions by GHS 323,703 and was subsequently transferred to the credit risk reserve.

The sharp lending expansion has, however, brought the bank's capital position into sharp focus. The bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio finished the year at negative 1.35%, which represents a clear regulatory shortfall against the Bank of Ghana's benchmark of 10%.

To shore up the capital base and absorb emerging risks, retained earnings will instead be diverted directly into statutory and credit risk reserves while the bank explores additional capital injection options.

The Board noted in its address that the year 2025 represents a turning point rather than a finish line. While the recovery proves that progress is possible, the leadership emphasised that financial recovery without structural discipline remains fragile.

The Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Attiso Taata-Denke, said it has transitioned from a rural bank to a community bank, highlighting that this reclassification will untie previous geographical constraints, allowing the bank to operate and explore advanced commercial jurisdictions that were unavailable under rural banking.

Achieving this milestone requires clearing a steep regulatory hurdle, as the Bank of Ghana mandates a GHS 5,000,000 minimum capital requirement for community banks.

Mr Taata-Denke expressed absolute optimism that the threshold would be met by the December 2026 deadline, calling for collaborative resilience, discipline, accountability, and capital contributions from all shareholders, customers, management, and staff to make the transition a reality.

Curtis William Brentuo, Acting Managing Director of ARB Apex Bank and guest speaker at the AGM, highly commended Asutifi Rural Bank’s newfound profitability and urged the leadership team to work hard to meet the upcoming capital deadline.

He noted that many institutions face governance and operational challenges, which is why the central bank introduced the May 2021 Corporate Governance Directives. He urged strict compliance with these guidelines to minimise operational errors and protect institutional health.

However, the Board recognises areas requiring further strengthening, specifically the completion of the independent Board evaluation, the enhancement of enterprise risk management systems, and improved internal audit responsiveness to regulatory findings.

Moving into the remainder of 2026, the bank plans to deepen its focus on digital banking initiatives, aggressive deposit mobilisation to boost liquidity, strict credit underwriting standards, capital strengthening initiatives, and the total remediation of outstanding audit and regulatory findings.

The board remains cautiously optimistic that, with continued discipline and effective execution, the bank will consolidate its gains and achieve stronger financial resilience throughout 2026.

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