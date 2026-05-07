Asutifi South launches support for pregnant girls to curb stigma, dropout rates

The Asutifi South District Assembly in the Eastern region has launched a multifaceted support programme targeting pregnant teenage girls sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), as a proactive effort to protect the future of young learners.

The initiative, which includes specialised counseling, medical care, and financial assistance, aims to ensure that pregnancy does not become the end of a girl's educational journey.

By providing these resources before the final exam results arrive, the assembly hopes to maintain the students' momentum and encourage them to enroll in Senior High School (SHS) after delivery.

District Chief Executive (DCE) Benjamin Assabil Donkor introduced the plan during a visit to examination centres in Dadiesoaba yesterday, May 6.

He noted that the period between writing the BECE and awaiting results is a high-risk window where many pregnant girls, overwhelmed by societal pressure, choose to drop out.

"We have seen too many girls fail to turn up for exams or refuse to further their education due to self-inflicted and societal stigmatization," Mr. Donkor stated.

"This move is geared toward helping them stay healthy, focused, and motivated. We cannot let the investment made by their families and the government go to waste."

To ensure the program's success, the assembly has dispatched correspondence to Girl-Child Coordinators to provide emotional and academic guidance, assembly members to identify and register every pregnant candidate in the district, and school supervisors to maintain a welcoming and supportive environment during the exams.

The initiative is part of a broader push for academic excellence in the Ahafo Region, where over 12,000 candidates are currently writing their exams across 50 centers this year.

To further incentivize performance, Member of Parliament for Asutifi South Collins Dauda and Regional Minister Charity Gardiner have pledged comprehensive start-up kits for any candidate achieving single-digit aggregates.

These kits will include chop boxes and educational materials, and cash grants to cover initial SHS expenses.

The DCE emphasized that while the assembly is providing a safety net for pregnant girls, it remains committed to discouraging teenage pregnancy.

He urged all students to remain disciplined and focused on their studies, warning against promiscuous activity and bad habits during the post-exam period.

According to data from Plan International, integrated support systems (combating stigma alongside financial aid) can increase the school re-entry rate of teen mothers by over 50%.

A World Bank study suggests that for every additional year a girl stays in secondary school, her lifetime earning potential increases by approximately 10% to 20%, directly benefiting the local economy of districts like Asutifi South.

Experts have stated that providing counseling during pregnancy reduces the risk of postpartum depression and academic anxiety, allowing students to transition more smoothly back into the classroom.

By treating teenage pregnancy as a challenge to be managed rather than a reason for expulsion, the Asutifi South District is setting a regional benchmark for inclusive education and social progress.

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