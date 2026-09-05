At least two dead in blast at Bolivia military barracks

Audio By Carbonatix
At least two people have been killed after an explosion at a military barracks in Bolivia—but authorities fear the toll could be higher.
Bolivian Defence Minister Ernesto Justiniano said at least 81 people had been injured when "pyrotechnic material" detonated at the barracks, where an artillery regiment was stationed, at about 14:30 local time (18:30 GMT) on Friday. Fourteen others remain missing.
Health official Rita Nebraska told local television between 10 and 15 people were believed to have died in the incident in Viacha, about 30km (19 miles) from La Paz, according to Reuters.
Police said dozens of homes had been damaged by the blast and that emergency workers were searching the rubble.
Nebraska said there was a risk of a further explosion and urged people to stay at least 150m from the military base.
Base commander Colonel Antonio Amaru told reporters on Saturday that a sergeant and 13 conscripted soldiers aged between 18 and 19-years-old were among the missing.
Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz expressed his "deepest solidarity" with the families of those who had died and had been injured.
He wrote on social media that a "thorough, technical, and transparent investigation" would take place into what happened.
Police spokesman Roger Roca told news agency AFP that fireworks had been stored at the barracks and the cause of the blast remained under investigation.
Viacha's authorities have declared three days of mourning.
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