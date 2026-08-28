11 arrested as military-police team recovers guns, body armour at Kromase

A joint team of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service has arrested 11 persons and recovered a pump-action gun, ammunition, body armour and other security-related items during an intelligence-led operation at Kromase, near Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

The operation, conducted in the early hours of Wednesday, August 26, 2026, was led by the Combat Team Commander, Major Muktar Saani, and formed part of Exercise STARLIGHT STRETCH III, an ongoing military exercise aimed at strengthening the Ghana Army’s preparedness to respond to emerging security threats.

The operation involved personnel from the Ghana Army and the Police Service, who conducted a cordon and search of selected premises based on intelligence received.

The exercise lasted until about 8:30 a.m., according to the operational report.

Among the items recovered were a pump-action gun, live ammunition, body armour, a locally manufactured ammunition belt and a police uniform.

The 11 suspects, together with the recovered items, were subsequently escorted to the operational base and are currently in custody assisting the Police and Military with investigations.

The security operation underscores the increasing emphasis on intelligence-led interventions and coordinated action among security agencies to identify and address potential security threats.

It also highlights the role of inter-agency cooperation in maintaining peace and security in the Nkwanta area, where security operations continue to form part of broader efforts to protect lives and property.

Exercise STARLIGHT STRETCH III

Exercise STARLIGHT STRETCH III is designed to enhance the operational preparedness of the Ghana Army in responding to emerging threats.

The Kromase operation provided an opportunity for military and police personnel to apply intelligence-led search and coordinated operational procedures while working together in a real security environment.

The recovery of weapons, ammunition and other security-related items, as well as the arrest of the 11 suspects, is expected to assist ongoing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the possession of the items.

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the suspects or indicated the specific offences for which they may eventually be charged.

The suspects remain in custody while investigations continue.

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