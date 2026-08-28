Military steps up dredging, lagoon restoration efforts across Accra

The Ghana Armed Forces has intensified sanitation, dredging and environmental restoration operations across the Greater Accra Region as part of efforts to improve drainage systems and reclaim critical flood retention infrastructure.

Brigadier General Richard Kinney, Commander of the 15 Engineer Brigade, said the Military was undertaking a coordinated programme involving dredging of retention ponds, demolition of illegal structures, removal of waste materials and restoration of degraded water bodies in several parts of the capital.

He made the disclosure on Wednesday during the Government Accountability Series at the seat of government.

Greater Accra continues to face recurring flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, often attributed to inadequate drainage capacity, indiscriminate waste disposal, and silted drains.

Over the years, government agencies and metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies have undertaken periodic dredging and desilting exercises to improve stormwater flows and reduce flood risks in low-lying communities.

Retention ponds and lagoons form an important part of the region’s flood management infrastructure as they temporarily store excess runoff during heavy rains.

However, many of these facilities have come under pressure from urban expansion, illegal dumping of waste and unauthorised developments.

Against this backdrop, Brig. Gen. Kinney said the Army had already completed demolition works and commenced dredging at the Tessa Dam on Boundary Road to improve water retention capacity and drainage flow.

He said dredging operations had also been completed at Oyarifa, with equipment scheduled to be redeployed to Abokobi and Teiman for similar works on retention ponds in those communities.

The exercise will subsequently move to Damfa in the La Nkwatanang Madina Municipality, where engineers will undertake interventions on a major retention pond to strengthen flood mitigation infrastructure.

The Commander said significant attention was currently focused on the Lafa Basin retention pond at Mallam, where the Army was removing large quantities of solid waste deposited within the facility.

He explained that portions of the retention area had been filled with waste materials, covered and compacted, allegedly with the intention of converting the site for other uses.

Brig. Gen. Kinney said excavation works had begun at the site and that the waste would be transported to Nsawam for disposal.

He noted that the operation was being undertaken in collaboration with the Jospong Group of Companies through Zoomlion Ghana Limited, whose specialised equipment was supporting the exercise.

To ensure efficiency, he said the operation would run on a 24-hour basis, with excavation and stockpiling taking place during the day and haulage operations undertaken at night to take advantage of lighter traffic conditions.

He disclosed that about 20 heavy-duty trucks would be deployed to transport excavated materials from Mallam to Nsawam.

Beyond Mallam, Brig. Gen. Kinney said the sanitation campaign would extend to the Kpeshie Lagoon area at Laboma, where portions of the lagoon had reportedly been filled with waste and encroached upon.

He said the intervention would involve the removal of deposited materials and the restoration of affected sections of the wetland ecosystem.

Efforts would be made, in collaboration with relevant state agencies, to support the re-establishment of mangrove vegetation in the area, the Commander added.

He said the next phase of the operation would cover the Sango Lagoon between Teshie and Nungua, another important retention area identified for restoration works.

Brig. Gen. Kinney said the ongoing interventions formed part of a broader effort to protect drainage infrastructure, reclaim ecologically sensitive areas and improve environmental sanitation across the Greater Accra Region.

He noted that authorities had issued notices to occupants in affected locations and were proceeding with enforcement measures where necessary to facilitate the restoration exercises.

Individuals seeking compensation for affected properties had been asked to provide documentation to establish ownership claims, he said, adding that no such documents had been presented to the authorities so far.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.