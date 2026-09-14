GAF hands over 175.6km right-of-way for Accra-Kumasi Expressway construction to gov’t

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Armed Forces has formally handed over a 175.6-kilometre right-of-way to the government to pave the way for construction of the proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway.
The handover took place at Kwaso in the Ashanti Region on Monday, September 14, during an event attended by President John Dramani Mahama.
The cleared stretch was prepared by the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces as part of efforts to secure the land required for the major road project.
The right-of-way forms part of the route reserved for the construction, operation and future maintenance of the proposed 198.7-kilometre expressway.
President Mahama said the project would introduce a new alignment between Accra and Kumasi, cutting the distance by nearly 70 kilometres compared with the existing highway.
He said the six-lane road, with a recommended speed limit of 120km per hour, would significantly reduce the time spent travelling between the two cities.
“When completed, as you were told, the recommended speed on the Expressway will be 120km per hour. You can drive at 120km per hour,” President Mahama said.
He added that even at 100km per hour, motorists could make the journey in about two hours, compared with the five to six hours currently required on the existing Accra-Kumasi highway.
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