Atlantic Catering and Logistics CEO supports flood relief effort with hot meals for displaced residents

Audio By Carbonatix
The founder and CEO of Atlantic Catering and Logistics Limited, Maud Lindsay-Gamrat, has supported flood relief efforts in the Greater Accra Region.
She provided hot meals in communities displaced by torrential rains that have claimed lives and left many homeless.
Working in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mrs Lindsay-Gamrat and her team distributed hundreds of hot meals across multiple flood-affected communities over two days, providing immediate relief to displaced households and vulnerable residents.
On Tuesday, the intervention focused on Tema West, covering Tema New Town and communities along the Chemu Lagoon, where 500 meals were distributed.
On Wednesday, the effort extended to the Klottey Korle constituency and Ablekuma North, with 200 meals delivered as part of a coordinated distribution exercise.
"When I saw the images of families sitting in floodwater with nowhere to go, we knew we had to act quickly. We reached out to NADMO and mobilised to support," said Mrs Lindsay-Gamrat.
NADMO and partner agencies continue to assess the full extent of damage caused by the flooding while coordinating ongoing relief and recovery support for affected communities across the Greater Accra Region.
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