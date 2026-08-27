Crime

Ayitey Powers remanded over alleged death threat to NSA boss

Source: GNA  
  27 August 2026 10:05pm
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The Dansoman Circuit Court has remanded Michael Ayitey Okai, also known as Ayitey Powers, for one week for allegedly threatening to shoot Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Okai, a former professional boxer, is alleged to have issued the threat in a social media video, saying: “You, Yaw Ampofo, I will shoot you with a gun.”

He has been charged with threat of death and pleaded not guilty.

The accused is expected to reappear before the court on September 2, 2026.

The prosecution told the court that the complainant, Mr Ankrah, was the Director-General of the NSA, while Okai was a former Crucial Weight boxer.

It said Okai went on social media and threatened to shoot and kill the complainant with a gun, and that the video subsequently went viral.

On August 18, 2026, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command intercepted the viral video, which allegedly showed Okai issuing the threat against Mr Ankrah.

The prosecution said the complainant lodged a complaint with the Police, following which Okai was arrested on public safety and security concerns.

It said Okai admitted making the statement in his caution statement and explained that he had made the comments out of anger.

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