Baaba Hammond recognised among Ghana’s 100 most influential change makers

Audio By Carbonatix
Baaba Hammond, Country Manager, Bolt for Business Ghana, has been named among Ghana’s 100 Most Influential Change Makers for 2025 by Humanitarian Awards Global, in recognition of her contributions to advancing innovation, leadership, and impact within Ghana’s mobility and business ecosystem.
The recognition celebrates individuals driving meaningful change across sectors, with a focus on tangible impact, innovation, and leadership.
Baaba’s inclusion reflects her role in shaping accessible and efficient mobility solutions, while supporting businesses and individuals through Bolt’s platform.
Her recognition also comes at a time when conversations around women’s leadership and economic empowerment continue to gain momentum.
Through her work, Baaba is contributing to the advancement of women in business and technology, supporting broader efforts to expand access to opportunity and drive more inclusive participation within Ghana’s digital economy.
In her role at Bolt for Business Ghana, Baaba has been instrumental in strengthening partnerships with corporate clients, enabling businesses to access reliable and efficient transport solutions, while also supporting broader economic participation through digital mobility.
Speaking on the recognition, Baaba Hammond said: “It is an honour to be recognised alongside individuals who are contributing to meaningful change in Ghana.
This recognition reflects the collective effort of the teams and partners we work with every day to improve mobility, create opportunities, and support inclusive growth.”
Bolt continues to play a growing role in Ghana’s digital economy by supporting access to mobility, enabling income generation, and contributing to more inclusive participation across sectors.
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