Baba Jamal donates GH¢5,000 each to victims of Nima Market fire

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Baba Jamal, has announced a donation of GH¢5,000 each to traders affected by the fire outbreak that swept through parts of the Nima Market on Monday night.

The MP made the announcement when he visited the scene of the fire to sympathise with victims whose shops and goods were destroyed in the blaze.

According to him, the support is intended to provide immediate relief to affected traders as authorities continue assessing the extent of the damage.

“On my own, I want to offer GH¢5,000 to each of the victims, and we want to do that immediately, maybe by the close of this weekend,” he said.

He added that the assistance would help victims care for their families while broader support measures are considered.

Baba Jamal described the incident as a major tragedy for traders and residents within the area.

“You can see that this is a serious tragedy that has affected our people,” he stated.

Although no deaths were recorded, the MP noted that several traders had lost their livelihoods following the destruction caused by the fire.

He also used the opportunity to renew calls for the redevelopment of the Nima Market, citing congestion and the vulnerability of the wooden structures within the market.

“This is one of the reasons why we need to rebuild this market. You can see the congestion. Definitely, if something like this continues, we are going to have a problem,” he warned.

According to the MP, the Nima Market serves as a major commercial hub attracting traders from across Ghana and neighbouring West African countries, including Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

He appealed to President John Dramani Mahama, government agencies, and the public to support efforts to assist affected traders and improve infrastructure at the market.

Officials from the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are expected to continue investigations and damage assessments in the coming days.

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