Ban on unauthorised use of sirens still in force – Deputy Interior Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Motorists who have installed and are using sirens without the required authorisation have been reminded to stop immediately or risk having the devices removed by the police.
Deputy Minister for the Interior, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, says the government will intensify enforcement against the unlawful use of sirens, with the planned digital traffic enforcement system expected to impose further sanctions on offenders.
Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Terlabi said motorists who are currently using unauthorised sirens should take immediate steps to stop before they are apprehended.
“As a first step, if you don’t have a permit to use a siren, stop it immediately because it will be removed when we get hold of you,” he warned.
He explained that when the digital traffic enforcement system is fully rolled out, cameras will be used to capture traffic offences, including the unlawful use of sirens.
“When we roll out fully, you will be fined, or your licence will be suspended when the camera captures you,” he said.
Mr Terlabi said the government was not rushing into the enforcement regime without first engaging relevant stakeholders and educating motorists about the changes. “We’re engaging stakeholders and embarking on sensitisation. The police are engaging and educating the drivers for them to know and understand what is going on,” he added.
The warning comes amidst a series of operations by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) targeting the illegal use of sirens, strobe lights, beacon lights and other unauthorised warning devices.
Mr Terlabi said the ongoing education and sensitisation would ensure that motorists understand the law and the consequences of breaching it before the digital enforcement system is fully implemented.
Mr Terlabi, however, clarified that the use of sirens is not completely prohibited, stressing that persons who have a legitimate need can apply for authorisation.
He explained that applicants would be assessed and granted permission only after meeting the necessary requirements and successfully completing the required processes.
He therefore urged motorists who genuinely require the use of sirens to go through the appropriate channels rather than using them without authorisation.
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