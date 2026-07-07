Police warn against unauthorised use of sirens, horns and strobe lights

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has warned motorists against the unauthorised use of sirens, horns, strobe lights and other emergency warning devices on vehicles, describing the practice as a threat to road safety.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 7, the police said the use of such devices without lawful authority is prohibited under the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180).
The law enforcement agency explained that the misuse of sirens and other warning devices creates unnecessary panic among road users and contributes to indiscipline on the roads.
The police have therefore directed all persons who have installed these devices on their vehicles without approval to remove them immediately.
According to the statement, enforcement operations are already ongoing across the country and have led to the arrest of several offenders.
The Police said it will continue to intensify its operations to clamp down on violations and promote safety, order and discipline on Ghana’s roads.
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