Banking and Finance | National | Regional

Bank of Africa Ghana appoints Ellis Erasmus Katwebaze as Deputy Managing Director

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  20 August 2026 3:07pm
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Bank of Africa Ghana has appointed Ellis Erasmus Katwebaze as its new Deputy Managing Director, bringing him onto the bank’s Executive Management Team.

The bank announced the appointment in a post on Thursday, August 20, describing Mr Katwebaze as an experienced banking and financial services professional with expertise spanning strategic leadership, risk management, operational excellence, and stakeholder management.

According to the bank, his appointment is expected to strengthen its executive management team as he brings a “strong track record” in key areas of banking and financial services.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Ellis Erasmus Katwebaze as Deputy Managing Director of Bank of Africa Ghana,” the bank said.

It added, "He joins the Executive Management Team with extensive experience in banking and financial services, bringing a strong track record of strategic leadership, risk management, operational excellence, and stakeholder management.”

The bank welcomed Katwebaze to his new role, saying, "To Mr Ellis Erasmus Katwebaze, we say Akwaaba!”

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