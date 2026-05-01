Bank of Ghana’s ‘staggering’ 2025 losses cost of policy failure – Gideon Boako

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Tano North and Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr. Gideon Boako, has slammed the Bank of Ghana for its huge 2025 operational loss.
In its 2025 Financial Statement released today (May 1, 2026), the Central Bank posted a huge loss of GHS 15.6 billion, the second biggest by the central Bank since 2008.
Reacting to the huge operational loss, Dr. Boako, who had predicted the BoG's loss a few months ago, described the loss as "a new low" and attributed it to "policy failure."
"The 2025 Bank of Ghana financials mark a new low, one that cannot be explained away with the usual political noise as we have seen by the majority’s press conference.”
“Since when did parliamentarians become the spokespersons of an operationally independent central bank?,'' Dr. Boako wrote in an article shared on his Facebook page.
Dr. Boako wondered how the Central Bank could register such a loss in a non-crisis year (2025), when the Bank had, in 2023 and 2024,showed significant progress from the 2022 global economic crisis.
"And the most damning part?
2025 was not a crisis year. A Central Bank That Reversed Its Own Recovery The Bank’s 2024 financial statements showed a system slowly healing. Operating losses had narrowed from GH¢13.23 billion to GH¢9.49 billion. Other Comprehensive Income had turned positive. FX valuation losses were moderating.”
“The balance sheet was stabilizing. Then 2025 arrived, and the new management at the Bank of Ghana reversed the progress they inherited."
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