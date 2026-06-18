Bats force abandonment of petroleum-funded classroom block as PIAC flags stalled projects

A three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities constructed for Kamalo D/A Junior High School in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region has been abandoned following an invasion of bats.

The school is also grappling with an acute teacher shortage, with only two teachers handling both primary and junior high school pupils, leading to combined classes.

The Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC) disclosed this in a statement after inspecting petroleum revenue-funded projects in the Eastern Region.

The Committee also inspected completed boreholes fitted with hand pumps at Kubease and Bodua, noting that they were providing reliable water supply to beneficiary communities.

At Maame Krobo, PIAC inspected a community-based mechanised solar-powered water system and observed that although the project had been completed, it had broken down and was not operational at the time of inspection.

The Committee further inspected pothole patching works on the Maame Krobo Regional Boundary Road and observed that parts of the repaired sections had already begun to deteriorate.

“PIAC was informed that arrangements were underway for a contractor to commence additional rehabilitation works on the road,” the statement read.

At the Afram Plains Agricultural Zone (Konadu Enclaves), PIAC inspected the construction of irrigation facilities, where work was ongoing and completion was expected by October 2026.

The Committee noted that the facility is expected to be leased to commercial farmers to boost agricultural production in the area.

At Tease, PIAC inspected the Agenda 111 hospital project and observed that construction had stalled, with the site currently abandoned.

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