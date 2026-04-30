National

ECG restores power to Afram Plains after river cable fault

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  30 April 2026 11:04am
Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has successfully restored electricity supply to the Afram Plains following a major outage caused by damage to a marine cable.

According to the General Manager for External Communications, Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, the fault occurred about 400 metres into the River Afram in the early hours of Monday, cutting off power to the entire Donkorkrom District.

“Our initial checks confirmed a serious fault on the marine cable, which made it impossible to transmit power across the river,” he explained.

He disclosed that engineers quickly mobilised to assess the situation, with a specialised Cable Test Van deployed from Accra to locate the exact point of failure.

However, repair efforts faced a setback when the vehicle became stuck in a swampy area while tracing the fault, temporarily delaying operations.

Dr Ayiku praised the intervention of the District Chief Executive for Afram Plains South, Moses Tangbe, who assisted in resolving the challenge.

He added that engineers, supported by local residents, used boats and community divers to retrieve sections of the submerged cable, eventually identifying and repairing the damaged portion.

He further noted that, in the absence of specialised marine joints, the team improvised with standard cable joints and constructed a temporary wharf to protect the repaired section.

ECG commended all teams and community members involved for their resilience and apologised to customers for the inconvenience, confirming that power has now been fully restored.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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