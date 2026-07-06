Big Push: Rehabilitation of 81.3km of roads in Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam reaches 73% completion

Audio By Carbonatix
The rehabilitation of 81.3 kilometres of roads across the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District in the Central Region has reached 73 per cent physical completion under the Government's Big Push Programme, the Ministry of Roads and Highways announced.
The project, which is expected to improve road connectivity and support economic activities in the district, covers 13 towns and communities and is being executed by Messrs Mo & Mo Company Ltd.
Construction commenced in December 2025 and is scheduled to be completed in November 2027.
In a Facebook post on Monday, July 6, the Ministry noted that the road works are being carried out in three enclaves. In the Essiam Enclave, roads linking Essiam–Bisease, Essiam Township and Denkyira, covering a total of 20.5 kilometres, are being rehabilitated.
The Ajumako Enclave, which spans 26.8 kilometres, includes the Mando–Kromaim, Assasan–Essaman, Abrofoa–Ampia–Attakrom, Assasan and Ajumako roads.
In the Abaasa Enclave, rehabilitation works are underway on the 34-kilometre stretch covering the Nsawadze–Onyaadze, Abaasa–Nkodwo, Abaasa Township, Abaasa–Enyamaim and Enyamaim roads.
The project forms part of the Government's Big Push Programme, a flagship infrastructure initiative aimed at accelerating Ghana's socio-economic transformation through strategic investment in critical road networks to improve access, facilitate trade and enhance livelihoods in communities across the country.
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