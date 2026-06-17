Black Stars jersey sales surge as fans rally behind team ahead of Panama clash

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars paraphernalia is selling briskly across parts of the country as excitement builds ahead of Ghana's opening World Cup match against Panama in Toronto.
Traders dealing in Black Stars jerseys, scarves and other souvenirs say business has improved significantly in recent days, driven by growing optimism among football fans.
Many vendors expressed delight at the renewed enthusiasm surrounding the national team, noting that supporters are eagerly purchasing team merchandise and requesting additional stock.
Some traders in an interview with JoyNews said they are hopeful a positive result against Panama will further boost sales and sustain the momentum throughout the tournament.
"They are buying the shirts and they like them too. So far, so good, and I'm sure the Black Stars will come home with the trophy," one trader said.
Another vendor contrasted the current excitement with previous periods when support for the national team had waned.
"Today, we see that people are encouraging the team. They are buying, and people are requesting more. We are very excited," the trader stated.
The traders described the current demand as one of the strongest they have experienced in recent years, attributing it to renewed confidence in the team's prospects.
With the Black Stars preparing to take on Panama in their opening fixture, many supporters are showing their backing not only through words but also by purchasing team colours and memorabilia.
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