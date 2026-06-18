Kumasi erupts in celebration after Black Stars’ dramatic World Cup qualifying win over Panama

Audio By Carbonatix
Ecstatic football fans poured onto the streets of Kumasi following the Black Stars’ dramatic late victory over Panama in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in scenes that transformed the city into a rolling wave of national celebration.
The victory triggered spontaneous festivities across the metropolis, with large crowds converging at key public spaces, including beneath the Asokwa Interchange in the Asokwa Municipality, where fans had gathered alongside the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, and the Asokwa Municipal Chief Executive to watch the decisive encounter.
The atmosphere shifted into euphoria moments after the Black Stars netted a last-minute winner, sparking loud cheers, dancing, flag-waving, and chants of national pride. What began as a structured viewing quickly evolved into a carnival-like celebration.
Dr Amoakohene was seen actively joining in the celebrations, dancing with supporters to popular local music, including high-energy tracks such as Kakarika, as the crowd erupted in sustained jubilation.
Speaking after the match, several fans described the victory as a turning point, saying it had reignited public belief in the national team. Many expressed confidence that the Black Stars could now push beyond the group stage of the tournament, citing renewed unity and momentum.
Others went further, voicing ambitious hopes that the team could advance to the final and potentially lift the World Cup trophy, describing the result as a symbolic revival of national football pride.
Across Kumasi, the celebrations continued late into the evening, with motorists honking in solidarity and residents taking to the streets in waves of excitement, marking what many described as a memorable and emotionally charged sporting moment for the city.
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