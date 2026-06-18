Parliament congratulates Black Stars after 1-0 win over Panama in 2026 World Cup opener

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Parliament has congratulated the Black Stars following their hard-fought victory over Panama, while urging the team to improve performance levels and avoid complacency as they prepare for more demanding fixtures in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The commendation and caution were delivered by the Member of Parliament for Berekum West, Dickson Kyere-Duah, in a statement on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, June 18.
His remarks come in the wake of Ghana’s narrow 1-0 win over Panama in their opening group match, a result that has boosted national morale but also exposed areas requiring improvement.
Addressing the House, Mr Kyere-Duah acknowledged the importance of the victory but stressed that it should serve as a stepping stone rather than a final achievement.
“As we celebrate this important victory, we must build on yesterday's performance to reach the next stage,” he said.
He observed that the team’s performance in the early stages of the match left much to be desired, noting that it caused anxiety among supporters.
“Indeed, the first 15 minutes yesterday, gave many Ghanaians palpitations. The first half was nothing to write home about,” he stated.
Despite the slow start, the MP commended the Black Stars for their improved display in the second half, attributing the turnaround to tactical adjustments made during the game.
“However, the team improved markedly in the second half, particularly after tactical substitutions,” he added.
Mr Kyere-Duah emphasised that such improvements must be sustained and enhanced if Ghana is to stand a realistic chance against stronger opponents in the group.
“It is therefore essential to significantly improve on this performance in order to have any realistic chance against England and Croatia,” he said.
He described the upcoming matches as formidable tests, noting that both England and Croatia are highly ranked teams with impressive World Cup histories.
“Mr Speaker, the road ahead is bumpy. Ghana faces England and Croatia, two highly rated teams with World Cup histories,” he noted.
Nonetheless, he expressed confidence in the Black Stars’ ability to rise to the challenge, citing the team’s history of resilience and determination on the international stage.
“However, Ghana has repeatedly shown that dedication, teamwork, discipline, and national belief can overcome even the strongest opponents,” he stated.
The MP further cautioned against complacency, urging the team to remain focused and disciplined in subsequent matches.
“The victory over Panama should therefore be a source of motivation rather than a cause for complacency. The Black Stars must remain focused, maintain their discipline, and continue to approach each match with confidence and determination,” he emphasised.
Beyond the immediate sporting context, Mr Kyere-Duah highlighted the broader significance of football to national development, noting its far-reaching socio-economic impact.
“Football contributes significantly to national development. Beyond entertainment, it promotes social cohesion, creates employment, strengthens national relations, stimulates tourism, and enhances Ghana's global image,” he said.
He added that the success of the national team plays a critical role in inspiring the youth and enhancing the country’s international reputation.
“Every successful performance by the Black Stars elevates the nation's reputation and inspires millions of young people to pursue excellence,” he said.
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