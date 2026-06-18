Football | National

After tough Panama win, Ghana can do something at World Cup, Queiroz says

Source: Reuters  
  18 June 2026 2:47am
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Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz said wins in this World Cup came at a high price and that his players had shown they were ready to pay it after the West African country overcame Panama 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time goal on Wednesday.

Queiroz ​brushed aside questions about the absence of ⁠midfielder Thomas Partey from the game due to ​a Canadian travel ban and visa issues.

"With the ​football we played today, we can count on Ghana to do something," he told reporters.

Queiroz, 73, was not scheduled ​to go to the tournament in Canada, Mexico ​and the United States until April when Ghana appointed him ‌in ⁠place of Otto Addo, fired in March after a series of disappointing results.

The Portuguese, however, complained about the rough handling of Ghana players by ​the Panamanian side, ​and ⁠said his team were "naive and not aggressive in the first half".

Ghana had ​to replace goalkeeper Ati Zigi at ​halftime following ⁠a collision.

"Not sure," Queiroz said about Zigi's availability for the next game against England. "It is early ⁠and ​this kind of injury ​it is only after 24 to 48 hours we can be ​sure."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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