Bodies of 50 infants dumped at Trinidad graveyard

Audio By Carbonatix
The remains of at least 50 infants and six adults have been dumped at a graveyard in Trinidad and Tobago, police say.
The country's police service (TTPS) said in a statement that the bodies were found in the town of Cumuto, about 40km (25 miles) from the capital Port of Spain on Trinidad - one of the two islands forming the Caribbean nation.
A preliminary investigation showed it may be a case of an "unlawful disposal of unclaimed corpses", it added.
It is unclear if the incident is linked to gang violence in the country with one of the highest murder rates in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The police statement said five of the six adults - four men and two women - had identification tags on them. Two showed signs of having had post-mortem examinations.
The discovery was "deeply troubling", police commissioner Allister Guevarro said.
"Any individual or institution found to have violated that duty will be held fully accountable," the commissioner said.
A state of emergency which gives police extended powers of search and arrest has been renewed since being introduced on 2 March.
The US state department has issued several travel advisories since then - due to crime as well as "a heightened risk of terrorism".
"Although violent crime in Trinidad and Tobago has dropped greatly since 2024 due to security efforts started during the previous state of emergencies, crime remains a challenge throughout the country," the advisory said.
Latest Stories
-
Ketu North MP Edem Agbana secures additional Starlink devices to boost digital learning in schools
44 seconds
-
World Cup 2026: The return of the Leopards
38 minutes
-
President of Council of Zongo Chiefs admonishes Muslims to avoid unnecessary rivalries
56 minutes
-
Mahama assures Eastern Corridor communities of major road upgrade push
1 hour
-
NAIMOS arrests 6 Chinese nationals in armed galamsey operation on Nyaase River
1 hour
-
PRETAG raises alarm over delayed teacher arrears and staffing gaps in schools
1 hour
-
Damang Mine: Lands Minister urges E&P to deliver bold investment and community growth
1 hour
-
Atuabo Gas plant to undergo five-hour shutdown for critical system repairs
1 hour
-
FDA seizes over 5,000 packs of unapproved baby diapers in Tamale crackdown
1 hour
-
BoG unveils plan to turn remittances into Ghana’s next investment engine
1 hour
-
Ghana records $7.8bn remittances as BoG pushes diaspora funds into investment drive
1 hour
-
Veep urges Ghanaians in Spain to seize new immigration amnesty
1 hour
-
Thaddeus Sory questions OSP’s performance, cites weak prosecutorial outcomes
1 hour
-
Fire guts South Industrial Area warehouse in Accra; no casualties reported
2 hours
-
Trade Minister announces revival of ‘Made in Ghana Fair’ at Beverage Awards
2 hours