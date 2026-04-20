Bodies of 50 infants dumped at Trinidad graveyard

The remains of at least 50 infants and six adults have been dumped at a graveyard in Trinidad and Tobago, police say.

The country's police service (TTPS) said in a statement that the bodies were found in the town of Cumuto, about 40km (25 miles) from the capital Port of Spain on Trinidad - one of the two islands forming the Caribbean nation.

A preliminary investigation showed it may be a case of an "unlawful disposal of unclaimed corpses", it added.

It is unclear if the incident is linked to gang violence in the country with one of the highest murder rates in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The police statement said five of the six adults - four men and two women - had identification tags on them. Two showed signs of having had post-mortem examinations.

The discovery was "deeply troubling", police commissioner Allister Guevarro said.

"Any individual or institution found to have violated that duty will be held fully accountable," the commissioner said.

A state of emergency which gives police extended powers of search and arrest has been renewed since being introduced on 2 March.

The US state department has issued several travel advisories since then - due to crime as well as "a heightened risk of terrorism".

"Although violent crime in Trinidad and Tobago has dropped greatly since 2024 due to security efforts started during the previous state of emergencies, crime remains a challenge throughout the country," the advisory said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.