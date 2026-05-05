BoG cuts currency issuance cost to GH¢471m as cash in circulation rises to GH¢83.8bn

Audio By Carbonatix
The cost of issuing currencies by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) slowed significantly, falling from over GH¢1 billion in 2024 to GHC 471 million.
That's according to the central bank's 2025 Financials.
The report showed that the cost of printing new notes and minting coins decreased from GH¢986 million in 2024 to GH¢277 million in 2025.
Agency fees, on the other hand, went up to 10.6 million cedis. While other currency expenses increased from 14.6 million in 2024 to GH¢183 million in 2025.
Expenses on the importation of foreign currency rose from GH¢14.4 million in 2024 to GH¢16.5 million in the last year.
Meanwhile, the total amount of currency in circulation increased marginally from GH¢71.6 billion in 2024 to GH¢83.8 billion last year.
According to the Bank of Ghana, the currency in circulation represents the balance of banknotes and coins held by the general public and financial institutions, recorded at face value.
The liability for the notes and coins issued is the net liability after offsetting notes and coins held by the Bank, as explained in the central bank's 2025 Financials.
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