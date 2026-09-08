Bolt for Business Ghana boss Baaba Hammond honoured at Forty Under 40 Awards

Country Manager for Bolt for Business Ghana, Baaba Hammond, has been recognised at the Forty Under 40 Awards in the Transport & Logistics category for her leadership in corporate mobility and contribution to Ghana’s growing digital transport sector.

The Forty Under 40 Awards celebrate accomplished and influential young professionals below the age of 40 across various sectors, recognising individuals who have demonstrated professional excellence, business leadership and community impact.

Hammond’s recognition highlights her eight-year career progression with Bolt and her contribution to the growth of Bolt for Business in Ghana.

She joined the company, then operating as Taxify, in 2018 as a Customer Support Representative before transitioning into sales and business development.

She subsequently served as Business Development Manager, Senior Business Development Manager and Interim Country Manager before becoming Country Manager for Bolt for Business Ghana in 2025.

“I am honoured to be recognised alongside individuals who are contributing to meaningful change in Ghana. This recognition reflects the collective effort of the teams and partners we work with every day to improve mobility, create opportunities and support inclusive growth,” Hammond said.

Her experience across customer support, commercial operations and business development has given her insight into different aspects of Ghana’s mobility sector, from engaging directly with passengers and drivers to helping businesses manage their transportation needs.

Reflecting on her career journey, Hammond said her early experience at Bolt had shaped her approach to leadership.

“I started at Bolt speaking directly with passengers and drivers every day, and that experience has stayed with me throughout my career. Moving from customer support into sales, business development and eventually country leadership has allowed me to understand the business from very different perspectives,” she said.

“I hope that journey can also encourage other young professionals, particularly women, to see that where you begin does not determine how far you can go,” she added.

Hammond is a graduate of the University of Ghana and began her professional career at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), where she completed her national service before working as a Marketing Support Executive.

She also mentors young professionals, particularly women pursuing careers in business, technology and leadership.

In her current role, Hammond works with businesses to understand their mobility needs and provides solutions covering employee transportation, meetings, airport transfers and other work-related journeys.

She also oversees relationships with corporate clients and supports the expansion of Bolt’s business mobility services in Ghana.

Her recognition comes as Bolt for Business continues to expand its presence in Ghana’s corporate mobility market, providing organisations with more structured and convenient ways to manage work-related transportation.

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