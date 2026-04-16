Bono Minister cuts sod for 24-hour market at Odomase

Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister, on Tuesday performed a sod-cutting ceremony to mark the commencement of construction works on a 24-hour market at Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality.

He said funding for the project was readily available and commended the traditional authorities for their cooperation, urging them to continue supporting efforts aimed at holistic development of the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Akwaboa explained that the project formed part of a government initiative to construct 24-hour markets in all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to accelerate socio-economic growth and development.

“Once construction work starts, the project will be completed without any financial delays,” he assured, adding that the needs of traders currently operating at the maize market, where the project is sited, would be prioritised upon completion.

On completion of the project, Madam Millicent Yeboah Amankwah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West, said the market would significantly expand economic opportunities and improve the livelihoods of the people.

She explained that Odomase was selected because government policy required the 24-hour markets to be sited in municipal and district capitals, and appealed to residents to cooperate with contractors to facilitate smooth execution of the project.

Mr Asante Boateng, the Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive, noted that the 24-hour market would boost the local economy and spur socio-economic development.

He commended President John Dramani Mahama for his vision of expanding economic activities in local communities and pledged the Assembly’s full support to ensure the successful completion of the project.

Barima Mintah Afari II, Chief of Chiraa and Benkumhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, also commended the MP for ensuring equitable distribution of government projects across communities.

He urged residents to cooperate with contractors to enable timely completion and handing over of the market for public use.

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