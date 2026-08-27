Bono Regional Police Commander calls for deepened police-traditional authority relationship

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCoP) Joshua Coppson, Bono Regional Police Commander, has called for deeper collaboration between the police and traditional authorities to combat societal ills and crime.

He emphasised that the police required strong support from chiefs and queenmothers to build a safer and peaceful society for all.

DCoP Coppson made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, Paramount Chief of the Wenchi Traditional Area, at his palace in Wenchi.

He said traditional authorities, as embodiments of their people and custodians of land, could support police operations by providing relevant information to assist in combating crime.

Osagyefo Tabrako III expressed appreciation to the Police Commander for the visit and pledged his dedication and cooperation towards sustaining the prevailing peace in the area.

Their discussions centred mainly on improving security, emerging chieftaincy issues, crime prevention, and public safety.

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