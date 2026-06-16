Bosome Freho MP urges South Africa to take decisive action against Xenophobic attacks

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh

The Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho, Nana Asafo-Adjei, has called on the South African government to take firm and immediate steps to address ongoing xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals in the country.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, June 16, he said the recent incidents have created fear and uncertainty among many Africans living and working in South Africa, including Ghanaians.

The MP expressed concern over reports of violence and hostility directed at foreign nationals, which recently resulted in the evacuation of some Ghanaians from the country.

He stressed that the situation requires a strong response from South African authorities to reassure affected communities and prevent further attacks.

“We expect the government of South Africa to make strong statements and take decisive actions against the xenophobic attacks ongoing in their country,” Nana Asafo-Adjei stated during his contribution in Parliament.

He argued that public condemnation of the attacks must be matched by concrete measures to identify and prosecute those responsible.

According to the Bosome Freho legislator, decisive action by South African authorities would help protect lives, preserve regional harmony and reinforce the spirit of African unity.

He urged the government of South Africa to work closely with neighbouring countries and diplomatic missions to ensure the safety and dignity of all foreign nationals residing within its borders.

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