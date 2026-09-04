Bright Future Alliance pays courtesy call on Akufo-Addo, invites him to African Leaders of Influence Lectureship Series

The Bright Future Alliance (TBFA) has paid a courtesy visit to former President Nana Akufo-Addo at his office in Accra as part of its continued engagement with leaders and stakeholders on governance, democracy, accountability and Africa’s socio-economic transformation.

The delegation, led by the Executive Director of TBFA, comprised members of the organisation’s leadership and team.

The meeting provided an opportunity for TBFA to brief the former President on its work and reaffirm its commitment to promoting democratic values, accountable leadership and sustainable development across Africa.

A key outcome of the engagement was the formal invitation extended to Nana Akufo-Addo to serve as the Special Guest of Honour at the upcoming African Leaders of Influence Lectureship Series (ALILS).

The organisation also invited former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to serve as the keynote speaker at the event, which will be held under the theme: “Reimagining Governance and Economic Transformation in Africa Amid Global Geopolitical Shifts.”

According to TBFA, the theme reflects the rapidly changing global environment and its implications for governance, economic development and institutional resilience across Africa.

The lectureship is expected to bring together policymakers, academics, civil society actors, development practitioners, young leaders and other stakeholders to discuss how African countries can navigate emerging geopolitical realities while pursuing inclusive and sustainable economic transformation.

During the meeting, the former President acknowledged TBFA’s work and track record over the years.

He expressed appreciation for the organisation’s contribution to public discourse and its efforts to promote principles considered central to democratic governance and national development.

Nana Akufo-Addo also reaffirmed his commitment to democratic accountability, the fight against corruption and the protection and promotion of democratic values.

His remarks, according to TBFA, underscored the importance of strong institutions, responsible leadership and citizen participation in strengthening democratic governance and advancing development across the continent.

The former President further expressed his willingness to honour TBFA’s invitation to the forthcoming lectureship, subject to the necessary arrangements.

The engagement forms part of TBFA’s efforts to build constructive partnerships with influential national and international stakeholders.

The organisation said the lectureship will provide a platform for experienced statespersons, scholars, practitioners and emerging leaders to exchange ideas on the challenges confronting Africa and explore practical solutions to the continent’s governance and economic development challenges.

The event is open to members of the academic and corporate communities, the media and the general public.

TBFA believes Africa’s changing position in the global geopolitical order presents both challenges and opportunities.

It said addressing these developments will require renewed attention to democratic institutions, accountability, anti-corruption measures, economic resilience, effective leadership and innovative approaches to development.

The African Leaders of Influence Lectureship Series is therefore intended to serve not only as a forum for discussion but also as a platform for critical reflection, intellectual exchange and practical engagement on the future of African governance and economic development.

TBFA said it remains committed to creating platforms where ideas, leadership and action can converge to contribute to a brighter and more prosperous future for Africa.

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