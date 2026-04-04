Ex-President Akufo-Addo visits President Mahama in Kwahu during Easter festivities

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday, April 4, paid a courtesy call on President John Mahama while both leaders were in Kwahu for the Easter festivities.

The meeting took place as President Mahama participated in activities related to the Kwahu Business Forum, a key event held alongside the annual Easter celebrations in the enclave.

The visit underscored a moment of cordial engagement between the two leaders during one of Ghana’s most prominent festive and business gatherings.

Former President Akufo-Addo, who shared the visit on social media, noted that it was part of his longstanding Easter tradition in Kwahu and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to meet the President during the celebrations.

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