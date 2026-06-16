Mahama says Ghana National Research Fund was Atta Mills’ vision

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that the newly launched Ghana National Research Fund was a long-held vision of the late former President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills.
Speaking at the official launch of the fund in Accra on Tuesday, 16 June, President Mahama paid tribute to the late statesman for conceiving the idea and laying the foundation for its eventual establishment.
"Indeed, the Ghana National Research Fund vision was a central dream of Professor John Evans Atta Mills, and on this day, we acknowledge him and remember him; his dream has come," he said.
He said the creation of the fund was a significant milestone in Ghana’s efforts to strengthen research, innovation and national development, noting that Professor Mills had recognised the critical role of research in addressing the country’s development challenges.
"So this vision has always been present; what has often been missing is the predictable, sustainable financing architecture needed to support that vision, and that architecture came in ACT 1056 of 2020," he noted.
President Mahama expressed confidence that the late President’s soul would continue to rest in peace, knowing that his vision had finally become a reality, while he also acknowledged the erstwhile NPP administration's role.
"We acknowledge the previous administration of Nana Akufo-Addo for piloting it through parliament, passing and assenting to ACT 1056," he said.
The President also acknowledged the late Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah as the originator of the idea behind the fund.
The Ghana National Research Fund is expected to provide sustainable financing for research and innovation across various sectors, including education, science, technology and industry, to support Ghana’s socio-economic transformation.
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