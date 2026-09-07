British Council launches ‘Study UK Alumni Awards’ to celebrate international UK alumni achievements

The British Council is proud to announce the thirteenth year of its Study UK Alumni Awards, recognizing the outstanding achievements of international UK alumni worldwide.

These awards honour leaders who have leveraged their UK education to make significant contributions to their communities, industries, and countries.

This year’s categories include Business and Innovation, Culture, Creativity and Sport, Science and Sustainability, and Social Action. Applications open on 1 September 2026 and close on 15 October 2026.

Eligible applicants will be considered for both national Alumni Awards in participating countries and the global Alumni Awards.

Global awards

The finalists and winners of the global Alumni Awards will be announced in 2027 and celebrated through a digital campaign highlighting their remarkable stories and successes.

As part of their award, global award winners will be invited to visit the UK, where they will re-connect with their universities, meet and inspire current GREAT scholars, and engage with other global winners. This prestigious visit not only offers a chance to enhance their international profiles and advance their careers, but also fosters meaningful connections within the academic community.

National awards

In addition to the global awards, a small number of countries will host national ceremonies. Finalists of the national awards will be announced between December 2026 and May 2027.

The national awards are generally hosted by the British Ambassador or High Commissioner, with VIPs attending as special guests, leading to extensive press and PR coverage of finalists.

Ghana’s Alumni Awards Success

Ghana has continued to celebrate outstanding UK alumni through the Study UK Alumni Awards, recognising individuals who are using their UK education and experience to make a positive impact in their professions, communities and beyond.

In 2025, Ghanaian alumni, King Adawu Wellington and Adaku Ufere-Awoonor were among those recognised through the Awards. King, a winner of the Business and Innovation Award, went on to be selected as a global finalist, while Adaku, winner of the Science and Sustainability Award, progressed from national recognition to become a global winner in her category.

Ghana hosted the national Alumni Awards again in 2026, celebrating 12 finalists, with four outstanding alumni emerging as national winners across the Business and Innovation; Culture, Creativity and Sport; Science and Sustainability; and Social Action categories. The finalists represented the diverse achievements and contributions of UK alumni in Ghana, from business and entrepreneurship to science, sustainability, the creative industries and social impact.

Ghana also recorded success at the global level following the 2026 national Awards, with three Ghana finalists progressing to the global finalist stage, further demonstrating the calibre and impact of UK alumni from Ghana.

The achievements of Ghana’s previous winners and finalists demonstrate the opportunity the Study UK Alumni Awards provide for UK alumni to gain recognition for their work, share their stories with wider audiences and showcase the impact of a UK education nationally and internationally.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.