Creative entrepreneurship gets boost as SoCreative graduates in Ghana

Paul Kweku Akrofie,

The British Council has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting creative entrepreneurs in Ghana following the graduation of participants under its SoCreative E-learning Programme.

The graduation ceremony, held in Accra, brought together key stakeholders from the diplomatic, development and creative sectors, highlighting the growing importance of the creative economy as a driver of jobs, innovation and cultural exchange.

The SoCreative programme, delivered in partnership with University of the Arts London, Henley Business School and other partners, provides training in creative entrepreneurship, social enterprise and policy development for creatives across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking to Joy Business, Regional Programme Lead at the British Council, Paul Kweku Akrofie, stressed the importance of sustained support systems to help entrepreneurs transition from training into viable businesses.

He noted that while access to training is essential, the real impact lies in ensuring that participants are able to apply their skills to create jobs and grow sustainable enterprises.

“We are seeing strong interest across the continent, but what matters most is the outcomes—how these creatives are building businesses, creating employment and contributing to economic growth,” he said.

The programme has so far engaged over 45,000 learners across Sub-Saharan Africa, with local delivery in Ghana through hub partners in Accra and Tamale to ensure community-based support and relevance.

An entrepreneur and beneficiary of the programme, Evelyn Wiafe, highlighted the impact of the initiative on small businesses.

She explained that the training has equipped her with practical knowledge to improve her shea butter business, particularly in branding, marketing and business management.

“This programme has helped me understand how to position my business better and reach new markets. It has also connected me to other creatives and opportunities,” she said.

The British Council says it will continue to expand the programme, focusing on improving completion rates, deepening mentorship, and extending opportunities to underserved regions. The initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s creative ecosystem and position entrepreneurs to take advantage of both local and international market opportunities

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