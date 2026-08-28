National

Burkina Faso’s SONABEL begins 2026 Bagré Dam spillway discharge

Source: Martina Bugri  
  28 August 2026 1:58pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Burkina Faso's national electricity company, SONABEL, has begun the 2026 spillway discharge at the Bagré Dam with the opening of the spillway gates this morning.

The operation took place at 09:53 local time. At the time of opening, the upstream water level stood at 234.79 metres.

According to SONABEL, only one gate was opened, to a height of 0.41 metres, releasing a discharge of 47.72 cubic metres per second.

The company said a siren was sounded to alert communities living downstream, adding that the alert follows radio announcements which have been broadcast continuously since yesterday.

SONABEL added that high-risk areas identified downstream have been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

It said a team from Bagré Rural Radio was present to cover the operation, as part of efforts to raise public awareness.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group