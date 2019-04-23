Accra to host expanded China Trade Week event from June 19 - 21

Share

China Trade Week is jointly organised by Dubai and China-based MIE Events, and its local Ghanaian exhibition company Geovision Services.

Ghana is hosting the third edition of the Chinese tradeshow, China Trade Week, from June 19–21 at the Accra

International Conference Centre.

This year’s exhibition will showcase more variety and high-end Chinese manufacturers looking to develop long term relations with local buyers.

The companies will cover various industry sectors such as Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Construction Materials, Outdoor Goods, Daily Necessities, Furniture, PPP, Home Electricals & Electronics, Clothing & Textiles, Television & Satellite, Baby Products and Personal Care among others.

The organisers say the show has expanded in the past two years, hence more exhibition space has been added to accommodate new exhibitors in 2019.

Speaking during the announcement, Mr. David Wang, MIE Events Managing Director said: "Over the past two years China Trade Week in Ghana has exceeded our expectations in terms of number of visitors to the tradeshow, the quality of the speakers in our Trade Seminars and the interest in the Conference, a new addition to be added during the 2019 Event.”

“This year we are bringing more exhibitors and extending the event and maintaining the three days to allow for more patronage for the general public, and so we hope the local business community will be eager to come again and see what’s new," he added.

Mr. David Wang

According to Mr. Wang, CTW Ghana seeks more to engage the professional buyers in retail, wholesale, distribution and import/export, as well as entrepreneurs who have been considering to start trade relations with China.

For visitors who have not had any experience working with China before and don’t know where to start, a conference has been developed over the three days to give visitors background information about China and how to effectively trade with China.

“At our previous event, we saw three former Ambassadors to China sharing their experiences plus business owners who already have successful business relationships with Chinese. The calibre of speakers for 2019 Seminars and Conference will be more

in-depth and rewarding,” Mr. Wang assured.

The event has already had success in Kenya and the United Arab Emirates. The success of the Ghana event last two years, has seen the introduction of Ethiopia, South Africa and Morocco to the CTW portfolio.