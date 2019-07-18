istanbul escort altyazılı porno

Eni, UNIDO partner to help reach SDGs with pioneering public-private cooperation

Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 18-07-2019 Time: 09:07:44:am
Eni’s Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi (left) with UNIDO Director-General, LI Yong (right)

Eni and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) signed a Joint Declaration, setting up a new, pioneering public-private cooperation model aimed at helping reach the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

The Declaration was signed by Eni’s Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi and UNIDO’s Director General LI Yong in the presence of Giorgio Marrapodi, Director General for Development Cooperation of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation. 

Eni’s Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said, “Partnerships between the private and the public sector are crucial to foster development and improve access to energy around the world. This Joint Declaration underlines our commitment to share know-how, skills and economic resources to become a driving force for the growth of communities and countries where we operate.”

UNIDO Director-General, LI Yong said: “Establishing multi-stakeholder partnerships is crucial to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”  

“UNIDO actively seeks cooperation arrangements with business sector stakeholders, and Eni and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation share our ambition to promote the public-private cooperation approach with additional partners.” 

The Declaration outlines a new, pioneering cooperation model between the private sector and an international organization through which partners work together and leverage each other’s expertise to enhance the effectiveness of the project. 

The Eni-UNIDO cooperation aims to contribute reaching the SDGs targets through a strategic cooperation focused on areas of common interest such as youth employment, agriculture value chains and renewable energy and energy efficiency, particularly in Africa. 

Moreover, it is expected that the cooperation will yield many more concrete business interactions that will lead to an increasing number of public-private cooperations for Africa’s sustainable industrialization. 


Wednesday’s signing ceremony took place at Eni’s flagship research centre – the Istituto Donegani in Novara, Italy – where the company develops innovative technologies for sustainable energy.
 


