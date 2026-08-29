Cardi B reveals why she abruptly left Balenciaga runway

Cardi B attends MISTR's National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 09, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

American rapper Cardi B has revealed that she abruptly exited Balenciaga’s Fall 2024 runway show in 2023 because she feared she was about to faint.

Cardi made the revelation while revisiting some of her most memorable fashion moments in Vogue’s latest “Life in Looks” video, titled Cardi B Breaks Down 18 Looks, From WAP to the Met Gala.

Recalling her appearance at Balenciaga’s Los Angeles show in December 2023, Cardi explained that she was already feeling unwell before taking to the runway but initially believed she could push through it.

“I got a fever but I’m like you know what, I’m good, chilling. I can handle it. I’m strong. But I was walking and the sun was beaming while I had a fever while I had my fur on,” she said.

However, as she continued walking, Cardi began feeling faint and became concerned about what would happen if she actually collapsed in the middle of the presentation.

According to the rapper, her biggest concern was that people might assume it was intentional and part of the brand’s theatrical presentation rather than an actual medical emergency.

“I kept telling myself, if I faint though, it’s Balenciaga. They gonna think it’s a stunt. It wouldn’t even matter,” she said.

Rather than risk collapsing in front of the audience, Cardi said she made the quick decision to leave the runway, taking advantage of an available exit.

“Luckily, there was like this weird random exit in the middle of the runway and I just exited and people really thought it was part of the show but I really was gonna pass out,” she revealed.

Although Cardi indicated shortly after the event that she was unwell via an Instagram Story, where she said she felt like she was “dying” and that she had lost her voice after the show, she still went on to host the Balenciaga after-party later that night.

Her explanation provides new context to what appeared at the time to be an unexpected but deliberate part of the fashion presentation, with many viewers assuming that her exit had been choreographed.

Cardi B became the face of Balenciaga in 2020 and made her runway debut at Balenciaga’s Pre-Fall 2024 show, held on a closed-off residential street in Los Angeles on 2 December 2023.

It was Balenciaga’s first major presentation in Los Angeles and attracted several high-profile celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, Salma Hayek and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Cardi appeared in a dramatic cobalt-blue faux-fur coat paired with a black bodysuit and Balenciaga Knife boots.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.