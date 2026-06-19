Central University Management responds to reports of individuals in NACOC custody

Central University has suspended all remaining Students' Representative Council (SRC) Week activities following the arrest of five individuals by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) over their alleged involvement in the sale and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-infused products on campus.

In a statement issued on June 19, the university said it had become aware of media reports concerning the five individuals currently in NACOC custody following an incident that reportedly occurred during a programme associated with the SRC Week celebrations.

The university stressed that investigations into the matter were still ongoing and that it was engaging NACOC and other relevant authorities to establish the facts and obtain verified information regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"At this stage, the University is engaging with NACOC and other relevant authorities to establish the facts and obtain verified information regarding the circumstances surrounding the matter," the statement signed by the Registrar said.

Management said it considered it important to avoid speculation while allowing due process to take its course.

"As investigations are ongoing, Management considers it important to avoid speculation and allow the due process of the law to take its course," the statement added.

To maintain order and ensure the safety of students and staff, the university announced the immediate suspension of all outstanding SRC Week activities pending a review of the incident and existing event management protocols.

The institution said the decision was a precautionary measure intended to safeguard the campus environment while authorities continue their investigations.

Central University also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment and upholding the standards of discipline, responsibility and integrity expected of members of its community.

Management assured students, staff, parents, alumni and the public that it was cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies and would continue to support efforts aimed at establishing the facts.

The university further emphasised that it remained focused on its core mission of academic excellence, character development and the holistic growth of students despite the ongoing investigations.

The statement follows an operation by NACOC in which five students of the university were arrested over alleged involvement in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

According to NACOC, the suspects, who include Level 100, Level 300 and Level 400 students, were arrested following intelligence gathered on suspected illicit drug activities within the university community.

Below is the full statement by Central University

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