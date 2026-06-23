CHAG facilities urged to put patients before hierarchy in healthcare delivery

Health facilities under the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) have been urged to place patients at the centre of every decision they make, with a call for healthcare providers to redefine customer service as both a professional obligation and a Christian responsibility.

Speaking at the 2026 CHAG Annual Conference on the theme "People-Centred Customer Service Care: The Christian Way in Healthcare," Executive Director of Global Life Changers, Dr. James Ziekye, said the success or failure of every health facility ultimately depends on how it treats the people it serves.

He argued that hospitals must move away from traditional organisational hierarchies that place senior management at the top and instead recognise patients as the most important stakeholders.

"The most powerful person in every organisation is not the bishop, the CEO, the medical director or the administrator. The most powerful person is the customer," he said.

According to Dr. Ziekye, every decision within a healthcare institution - from investments and technology to staffing and service delivery - should be guided by one overriding objective: meeting the needs and expectations of patients.

He explained that while healthcare institutions often invest heavily in infrastructure and equipment, they sometimes overlook the quality of interactions between staff and patients, despite those encounters shaping public confidence in health services.

Dr. Ziekye warned that poor customer service does not only affect patient satisfaction but also threatens the long-term sustainability of health facilities.

"If customers decide not to come to your facility because of poor attitudes and poor service, the consequences will eventually affect every level of the organisation," he said.

He noted that declining patient attendance ultimately translates into reduced revenue, forcing institutions to downsize their workforce before eventually threatening the survival of the entire facility.

The healthcare leadership expert described customer care as a moral, legal, professional and spiritual imperative, particularly for Christian health institutions.

He said healthcare workers should see themselves as ambassadors of Christ, extending God's healing ministry through compassion, respect and quality service.

"The church is an extension of the healing ministry of God, and we are the ambassadors of that ministry," he stated.

Dr. Ziekye argued that compassion should become a measurable standard in healthcare delivery, proposing regular compassion audits alongside conventional performance assessments.

He defined compassion as "the awareness of another person's suffering coupled with an active desire to relieve it. The gatekeeper can determine a patient's opinion about the entire hospital. We are not doing customers a favour by treating them well. We are doing ourselves a favour," stressing that it must extend beyond sympathy to practical action.

He also challenged healthcare workers to pay greater attention to frontline interactions, saying receptionists, security personnel and outpatient department staff often shape patients' first and lasting impressions of a facility.

Dr. Ziekye further called for greater investment in training frontline staff, arguing that every interaction contributes to public trust in healthcare institutions.

Addressing participants, he emphasised that customer care should not be viewed as doing patients a favour but as protecting the long-term interests of healthcare facilities themselves.

The annual CHAG conference brought together managers, administrators and healthcare professionals from Christian health institutions across the country to discuss strategies for strengthening patient-centred healthcare delivery while upholding the association's Christian values.

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