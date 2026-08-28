Chelsea debutant Welbeck downs Luton as Enzo Fernandez left out

Danny Welbeck scored on his debut as Enzo Fernandez was left out of Chelsea's 2-0 win over Luton Town in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The 35-year-old summer signing from Brighton headed home from close range early in the first half, before Hakeem Odoffin later diverted an attempted clearance from Estevao Willian's shot into his own net.

Fernandez, whose representatives have held talks with Manchester City, was left out of the squad after appearing as a substitute in Monday's 3-2 Premier League win at Fulham.

It came amid reports in Argentina suggesting he had asked to be left out as he attempts to make the switch to Etihad Stadium.

However, Alonso disputed those claims, insisting: "It was a decision I took.

"He's a good professional. He's training well and I have nothing to say about him.

" It was just a decision that we had to take, thinking about the game that we're playing tonight and we'll see for Sunday [against Brighton]."

On the pitch, Chelsea dominated much of the first half, but inspired Luton goalkeeper Josh Keeley produced a series of excellent saves, beginning with a double stop to deny Cole Palmer in the 11th minute.

Welbeck later saw a header saved, while Keeley was at full stretch to push Reece James' free-kick around the post during a busy opening 20 minutes.

The Hatters also had opportunities through defenders Benny Benagr and Odoffin from set-pieces later in the half, but neither seriously troubled Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders on his debut.

Before half-time, Estevao dragged a good opportunity wide from inside the penalty area, while club-record signing Morgan Rogers volleyed against the crossbar on his home debut.

Palmer's curling effort clipped the woodwork midway through the second half, while former Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer shot wide on his return to his boyhood club.

After Welbeck broke Luton resolve, the League One side struggled to create clear-cut chances to get back into the tie before Odoffin's 79th-minute own goal sealed victory for the Blues.

Palmer and Joao Pedro then had efforts brilliantly saved by Keeley and substitute Jamie Gittens hit the post in added time to keep the scoreline down to just two goals.

Chelsea secured the win in Xabi Alonso's first competitive home game in charge. For Alonso, the Carabao Cup has taken on added importance this season as the Blues are not involved in European competition.

The win came moments after Chelsea agreed a £7.5m fee with Aston Villa for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Asked about why both he and Chelsea have said they had faith in their goalkeepers, before seeing a deal secured for the Argentine, Alonso added: "We are happy with the squad we have.

"But I have always said that we need to be aware of situations, that there is still this period where we can make decisions. Let's see what happens."

Chelsea will next face Premier League rivals Leeds United at Stamford Bridge during the week commencing 7 September.

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