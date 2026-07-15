Chess initiative at Jack and Jill School promotes critical thinking and problem-solving among pupils

Audio By Carbonatix
Educators are advocating for the integration of chess into school curricula as a practical tool for developing critical thinking, problem-solving and decision-making skills among children amid growing concerns over declining attention spans and increased screen time.
The call was made during the presentation of chess sets and learning materials to Jack and Jill School in Accra by the Markin-Newsome Family in partnership with the Hopeful Sights Foundation to support the establishment of a school chess club.
Speaking at the event, Mrs Rebecca Nana Esi Amounua Markin Newsome said the initiative seeks to make chess more accessible to children while nurturing confident thinkers and future leaders.
"Our goal is to give more children the opportunity to learn chess because it helps develop confidence, discipline and the ability to think critically," she said.
Co-founder of the initiative, Mr Lamon R'shad Newsome, said the programme is expected to expand to more schools across the country to expose a greater number of children to the educational benefits of the game.
He noted that beyond competition, chess helps children develop creativity, strategic thinking and essential life skills that prepare them for future challenges.
A tutor at Jack and Jill School, Adelaide Dagbeshie, described the initiative as timely, saying many children are increasingly distracted by digital entertainment.
According to her, chess offers a constructive alternative that strengthens concentration, patience and independent thinking.
Managing Director of Jack and Jill School, Kojo Qwakye, said chess should be viewed as an educational tool rather than merely a recreational activity.
He explained that the analytical thinking, teamwork and discipline cultivated through the game can improve academic performance while contributing to the development of Ghana's future human capital.
One of the beneficiaries, Harry Sarkodie, a pupil and chess champion at the school, said playing chess has helped him think strategically, solve problems and build lasting friendships.
Organisers expressed optimism that introducing chess clubs in more schools will equip children with skills that extend beyond the classroom, helping them become focused, analytical and responsible future leaders.
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