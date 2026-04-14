China, Russia warn of dangerous consequences for global security amid US blockade of Strait of Hormuz

The standoff between the United States and Iran deepened Tuesday as Washington’s formal blockade of Iranian ports prompted Tehran to threaten regional retaliatory strikes. Amid this escalation, Israel and Lebanon are set to begin direct negotiations in Washington to secure their shared border. These high-stakes talks coincide with a maritime showdown over the Strait of Hormuz that risks a broader conflagration. While a fragile ceasefire appears to hold, Pakistan has proposed a second round of peace talks following the collapse of last weekend’s summit in Islamabad. Pakistani officials emphasised that diplomacy remains an ongoing process despite the naval friction.

The military escalation reached a critical juncture at 10 a.m. On Monday, the United States Navy officially initiated the blockade, targeting all traffic entering or leaving Iranian coastal zones in the Persian Gulf. United States Central Command confirmed the measures are strictly focused on Iranian maritime commerce—a move Vice President JD Vance characterised as a direct response to "economic terrorism" and Iranian interference with global shipping. The administration maintains the blockade is a necessary countermeasure to stabilise the region, even as it enters its 45th day of conflict.

Administration Defends Blockade as Response to Economic Terrorism

Defending the strategy during an interview with Fox News, Vice President Vance labelled Iran's manoeuvres in the Strait of Hormuz as "economic terrorism against the entire world." Vance argued that Iran has effectively threatened global commerce by intimidating vessels traversing the critical waterway.

At the White House, President Trump echoed this sentiment, stating, “We can’t let a country blackmail or extort the world because that’s what they’re doing.” Trump warned that while Iran's navy was "completely obliterated," any of their remaining fast attack ships that approach the U.S. line "will be immediately ELIMINATED.”

Stalled Diplomacy and the Path Forward

Despite the military escalation, diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran remain open. A U.S. official confirmed that the two nations continue to communicate following the failure of the Pakistan summit. “I can tell you that we’ve been called by the other side,” Trump noted on Monday, adding that “they want to work a deal.”

Vance indicated that the U.S. delegation departed the 21-hour negotiation session in Pakistan because the Iranian representatives lacked the authority to finalise an agreement. While the ceasefire is set to expire on April 22, Iran’s ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, identified the nuclear program, war reparations, and sanctions relief as the primary sticking points. To date, the conflict has claimed the lives of 13 U.S. service members and thousands across Iran, Lebanon, and Israel.

Regional Warnings and Military Postures

The blockade has triggered a severe "showdown" as Tehran expands its threats to include U.S.-allied nations. The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported Monday that “security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is either for everyone or for NO ONE.” An official Iranian military statement further warned: “NO PORT in the region will be safe.”

In response to the blockade, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf issued a direct challenge to the U.S. President, stating: “If you fight, we will fight.” Furthermore, Iran’s representative to the UN, Amir-Saeid Iravani, has demanded compensation from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, and the UAE for their alleged roles in aiding the war effort.

Russia Aligns with Tehran Against 'Unprovoked Aggression'

The Kremlin has condemned the U.S. naval blockade as a direct threat to global peace and security. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov maintained communication with Iranian officials to discuss the "dangerous consequences" of American actions. Moscow expressed firm support for the current ceasefire arrangements. Russian leadership indicated a readiness to assist Iran in overcoming the effects of what they termed "unprovoked American-Israeli aggression." The Kremlin maintains that Washington’s provocative stance in the Persian Gulf risks a wider international crisis.

China Condemns Blockade as Threat to Regional Stability

China has officially denounced the U.S. naval action, calling the blockade of Iranian ports a “dangerous and irresponsible act.” At a press conference on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun warned that the blockade and increased U.S. military deployment risk undermining an “already fragile ceasefire situation.” As the largest buyer of Iranian crude, Beijing has a significant economic stake in the reopening of the Strait, as the current blockade directly severs its energy supply lines.

“China believes that only by achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and ending the war can we fundamentally create conditions for easing the situation in the strait,” Guo stated. He further urged all parties to “focus on the general direction of dialogue and peace talks” and take “practical actions to promote the easing of the regional situation.” Additionally, the spokesman dismissed reports suggesting China has supplied weapons to the Islamic Republic, labelling such claims as “completely made up.”

Naval Assets and Deployment in the Persian Gulf

The U.S. Navy has positioned a formidable force to enforce the blockade, with at least 15 ships currently operating in the region. This fleet includes the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and 11 destroyers. While the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations agency noted the blockade restricts the “entirety of the Iranian coastline,” it clarified that transit to non-Iranian locations is not currently impeded, though mariners “may encounter military presence.”

The impact on shipping was immediate. MarineTraffic reported that at least two tankers turned around shortly after the blockade began. Ship traffic through the strait has plummeted to roughly 40 commercial vessels since the ceasefire began, down from the pre-war average of 100 per day.

Economic Impacts and Oil Market Volatility

The conflict has caused significant disruption to global energy markets. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright warned that prices may continue to rise until "meaningful ship traffic" resumes. Before the war, Brent crude cost roughly $70 per barrel; it hovered just under $100 on Monday. Analysts note that Iran had previously been charging "considerable fees" to friendly ships to pass the strait, leading to accusations of holding the global economy hostage.

However, oil prices saw a slight decline on Tuesday following reports that peace talks could resume. Brent crude fell approximately 1% in early trade to $98.44, while West Texas Intermediate for May delivery dropped 2.6% to $96.48 per barrel. The IEA warned that "demand destruction will spread" as scarcity and high prices persist.

Domestic Politics and Digital Warfare

President Trump continues to navigate domestic political concerns alongside the international crisis. On Monday, the President tipped a DoorDash driver $100 in the Oval Office to promote "no tax on tips" policies. Driver Sharon Simmons noted that while the tax policy helps, "obviously, your gas prices, they hit us all." Julian Crowley, a DoorDash spokesperson, noted the company has launched an emergency relief program offering "10% cash back on all gas purchases" to support workers.

Simultaneously, a digital feud has erupted between the White House and the Iranian embassy in South Africa. The embassy shared AI-generated visuals depicting U.S. leaders as "the miserable pirates of the Persian Gulf." One video features an AI-generated Trump singing, "I will never give you up, the Strait of Hormuz must be shut." Furthermore, a public rift has intensified between President Trump and Pope Leo XIV over the ethics of the conflict, leading the President to again denounce the pontiff's anti-war stance.

Direct Talks Scheduled for Israel and Lebanon

In a separate diplomatic track, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to participate in direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon at the State Department on Tuesday. The talks aim to secure Israel’s northern border and support Lebanese sovereignty. The U.S. delegation will include Ambassador Michel Issa and counsellor Michael Needham, while the Israeli and Lebanese sides will be led by Ambassadors Yechiel Leiter and Nada Hamadeh. A State Department official emphasised the distinction in the conflict, noting, "Israel is at war with Hizballah, not Lebanon, so there is no reason the two neighbours should not be talking."

The convergence of a naval blockade and continued back-channel communication suggests a high-stakes "maximum pressure" strategy aimed at forcing a nuclear concession, though legal experts like Todd Huntley of Georgetown University note its lawfulness depends on whether it is "impartially enforced" and allows for humanitarian aid. As global energy markets remain sensitive to every movement in the Strait of Hormuz, the international community now waits to see if the economic strain will drive Tehran back to the negotiating table or if rising global prices and the risk of a broader regional confrontation will eventually force the U.S. to back down.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.