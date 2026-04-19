Cocoa paste leads Ghana’s top 10 non-traditional exports in 2025

Ghana’s push toward value addition in its export sector is gaining significant traction, with cocoa paste emerging as the country’s top-performing non-traditional export in 2025.

Data from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) shows that cocoa paste generated approximately $789.3 million in export earnings, making it the highest contributor among the top 10 non-traditional export products for the year.

The strong performance underscores a broader structural shift in Ghana’s export strategy, from raw commodity dependence to processed and semi-processed goods.

According to the 2025 Non-Traditional Export Statistics Report, the sector recorded a 30.7% surge in earnings to $5.006 billion, marking a historic milestone.

Cocoa paste’s dominance was driven by rising global demand for cocoa derivatives, particularly from Europe and other major industrial markets where the product is used in chocolate manufacturing and food processing.

The trend highlights Ghana’s increasing capacity to capture more value along the cocoa supply chain.

Other cocoa-based products also posted impressive gains. Cocoa butter followed closely with $635.7 million in export earnings, while cocoa powder featured among the top performers, reinforcing the cocoa sector’s central role in the country’s non-traditional export basket.

Beyond cocoa derivatives, products such as cashew nuts, plastics, canned tuna, and shea-based exports contributed significantly to the sector’s growth, reflecting increasing diversification. Cashew nuts alone brought in nearly $297.6 million, while shea products recorded triple-digit growth rates due to expanding demand in cosmetics and food industries.

GEPA notes that manufactured and semi-processed goods accounted for over 83% of total export earnings, signalling a decisive move toward industrialisation and reduced reliance on raw exports.

The Netherlands remained Ghana’s largest export destination, followed by the United Kingdom and France, while intra-African trade, particularly within ECOWAS, continued to expand steadily.

Industry observers say cocoa paste’s continued leadership is not new but reflects a sustained trend.

The product has consistently ranked as Ghana’s top non-traditional export in recent years, highlighting the success of policies aimed at boosting local processing capacity.

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