Community banking strengthens access to justice and economic development – Justice Bernasko

Chairperson of the Judicial Service Gender Equity Committee, Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko

The Chairperson of the Judicial Service Gender Equity Committee, Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko, has underscored the vital role of community banking in promoting financial inclusion, access to justice and sustainable economic development, saying the sector's transition from rural banking reflects a renewed focus on serving people rather than merely identifying the location of financial institutions.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, at the Rural Banking@50 Celebration and Conversation to Community Banking held at Bank Square in Accra on Thursday, 16 July, Justice Bernasko said institutions should ultimately be judged by the impact they have on people's lives rather than the number of years they have existed.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, she said the anniversary marked not only five decades of rural banking but also the sector's evolution into community banking, a transition she described as more reflective of its true purpose.

"I was particularly pleased when I noticed that this celebration marks not only 50 years of rural banking but also its transition to community banking," she said.

"Rural tells us where the bank is located. Community reminds us why it exists. One speaks of geography, the other speaks of people."

Justice Bernasko noted that for the past 50 years, rural and community banks have quietly supported the economic aspirations of ordinary Ghanaians by providing financial services to farmers, traders, teachers, fisherfolk, artisans, manufacturers and other workers whose contributions sustain the country's economy.

She observed that many of these individuals may never transact business with the country's major commercial banks, yet they deserve the same assurance that their savings are secure, the same opportunity to access credit and the same protection under the law.

Drawing parallels between the banking and justice systems, Justice Bernasko stressed that access to justice, like access to financial services, should be available to every Ghanaian regardless of social status or economic standing.

She said public attention often focuses on high-profile commercial disputes involving multinational corporations and major financial institutions, but the true measure of justice lies in how effectively it serves ordinary citizens.

"If justice protects only the powerful, then it has failed its constitutional purpose," she stated, adding that Ghana's Constitution envisages a legal system that safeguards every individual, enterprise and institution, irrespective of size or location.

Justice Bernasko further argued that financial inclusion and access to justice are closely interconnected, explaining that communities with meaningful access to financial services are better positioned to create economic opportunities, reduce poverty, strengthen local businesses and promote social stability.

According to her, community banking extends beyond the provision of financial services and plays a critical role in strengthening the very communities upon which the rule of law depends.

Addressing the future of the sector, she said the anniversary theme, centred on reforms and the future of community banking in Ghana, comes at a crucial moment as the industry prepares for its next phase of growth.

While describing the sector's 50-year journey as a significant national achievement, Justice Bernasko cautioned against complacency, urging stakeholders to use the milestone as a foundation for future progress.

She called on community banks to build institutions that are stronger, more innovative, transparent and accountable while maintaining the highest standards of governance and regulation.

"Good governance must remain non-negotiable. Sound regulation must continue to inspire confidence. Technology must be embraced thoughtfully. And integrity must remain the greatest asset any financial institution can possess."

She observed that while financial capital may establish a bank, only public trust can sustain it over the long term.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Justice, Justice Bernasko reaffirmed the Judiciary's commitment to providing a fair, efficient and predictable legal environment that supports businesses, including community banks.

She noted that commerce flourishes where contracts are respected, investment grows where disputes are resolved fairly and promptly, and public confidence is strengthened when institutions remain independent and uphold the rule of law.

According to her, these principles are not merely legal ideals but essential pillars of sustainable economic development.

Justice Bernasko congratulated the Bank of Ghana, ARB Apex Bank, community banks, past and present leaders, and all stakeholders whose contributions have shaped the sector over the past five decades.

She expressed the hope that the next 50 years would be remembered not only for stronger financial performance but also for stronger communities, greater inclusion and sustained public trust.

"Trust remains the greatest currency any institution can possess," she concluded.

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